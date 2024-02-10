Another ICC final and another India vs Australia clash. Not very long ago did the senior India and Australia teams face each other in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on November 19. The outcome that day? Australia came out victorious in a rather convincing manner after a shaky start to their run chase. The Aussies had trumped India earlier as well in the World Test Championship final last year. Come Sunday, February 11, the Indian U19 team would have a lot of expectations resting on their shoulders as they attempt to gain some measure of redemption on behalf of the senior team. Uday Saharan and his team and have been excellent so far in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 and can deservedly back themselves to pocket yet another title and defend the championship that a Yash Dhull-led side had won in the last edition. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: A Look Back at India and Australia’s Route to Title Clash of Tournament.

India have had a 100% win record in this campaign, securing victories in all their matches so far. Their victory over hosts South Africa in the semifinal was a true testament to their resilience and grit. Losing their top order pretty quickly on a spicy wicket, India found a mountain to climb but a game-changing partnership between Saharan and Sachin Dhas turned around the match completely. Australia too showed nerves of steel as they managed to fend off a spirited fightback from Pakistan. Both teams would take inspiration from these performances but would like to keep it all behind and focus completely on this contest.

Australia too are unbeaten with one of their matches finishing in a no-result. Hugh Weibgen and his side have shown how they perform under pressure and it will be fascinating to see which of these two sides, who have emerged as the best in the tournament, comes out on top. IND vs AUS, ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Funny Memes Go Viral As India Take On Australia in Yet Another Summit Clash.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head in ICC U19 World Cup

India and Australia have faced each other thrice in the ICC U19 World Cup in the past. India have won two out of these matches, both of those wins coming in finals while Australia have bagged victory in one game.

India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Key Players

Uday Saharan Sachin Dhas harry Dixon Tom Straker Saumy Pandey

India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The IND U19 vs AUS U19 contest is set to start from 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. Fans can therefore watch the India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of this match can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Australia Under-19 Speedster Tom Straker Breaks Kagiso Rabada’s ICC U19 World Cup Record, Achieves Feat in AUS U19 vs PAK U19.

India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final Likely Playing XIs

India: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

Australia: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks, Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).