India is in a spot of bother in the ongoing World Test Championship final being played at the Oval. The famed batting unit has once again failed to deliver away from home and if the team does not have a miraculous day 3, the Indian cricket team is staring at yet another ICC Trophy failure. A lot is riding on the Indian lower middle order with the side struggling at 151/5. Rahul Dravid and co may have missed a trick or two in judging the conditions here in England and questions have been raised about their team selection. The Australians on the other hand have not put a foot wrong so far and will be happy with their progress. Disney+ Hotstar To Provide Free Live Streaming of Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023 for Mobile Users.

Australia’s lower order did not have any impact on the game on the second day as the team collapsed from 350/3 to 469 all out. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with 4 wickets. Once Steve Smith was dismissed, India sniffed a comeback and they did it in style courtesy their pacers. Australia’s bowlers are known to attack with vigour and they had the Indian top order on the mat from the very beginning.

Questions will once again be asked about the form of Rohit Sharma as he continues to struggle in all formats of the game. His captaincy skills have also not been up to the usual high standards and is a cause of concern. Virat Kohli does not have the kind of impact he is known for when playing in England and this game was no different. All eyes will be on Ajinkya Rahane as India looks to avoid the follow on. ‘Ram ke Chole Bhature Calling’ Virat Kohli Seen Having Food Soon After his Dismissal in WTC 2023 Final, Fans React to Viral Picture.

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch live telecast of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3 on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel will provide the free live telecast of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final as well. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users.

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for live telecasting of India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final Day 3, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can watch live streaming of ICC WTC 2023 final on Hotstar's mobile app and website. Critical day ahead for the Indian team and they need to play with scoring intent if they are to avoid a defeat.

