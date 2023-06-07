India take on Australia in the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship final on Wednesday June 7, 2023, with the match scheduled to begin at 3 pm let us look how the teams fare ahead of the mega showdown. Having lost the previous edition of the WTC final against New Zealand, India will be looking to make amends for their loss as they look to end their trophy hunt with a win in summit clash. India will head to the clash with full of confidence, having won twice at the same venue, losing just three and drawing seven out of the 14 matches played at this venue. India’s last match at this venue ended in a win when they beat England by 157 runs during the 2021-22 series. Is India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online Available on JioCinema?

For India, their batters especially the likes of Virat Kohli would be raring to go up against the Australians as they have been his favourite opponents to score runs. The right-handed southpaw registered 1979 Test runs against the Aussies with a career-best score of 186 that he smashed during the recently concluded Border-Gavakar series. India’s go-to bowler during the 2021-23 WTC cycle has been Mohammad Shami, the right-handed fast bowler scalped 41 wickets at an awesome economy of 3.2. India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Test Match on TV.

For Australia, Oval acts as a nightmare as the team registered a forgettable numbers at this venue with 17 defeats, 14 draws, and, only seven wins out of the 34 matches played at this ground. Talking about Australia’s record at this venue, regardless of wherever the match is taking place, the Pat Cummins-led side have in them to make a comeback out of any situation and it was witnessed during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series when they made a sudden comeback and won the third Test match to reduce the deficit of the series to 2-1. Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final? Here's What London Weather Forecast Says.

They would be banking on their key opener Usman Khawaja to come good with the bat like he did during the Border-Gavaskar series wherein he slammed the most – 333 runs against the host. They will be relying on their star spinner Nathan Lyon to do his natural duties like when he ended up being the highest wicket taker for the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar series.