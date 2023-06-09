Australian bowlers picked up the domination mode right from where their batters had left. After a mammoth partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head, India were able to get the Pat Cummins-led side out, though only after the Australians reached a dominating position at the score of 469. India were able to scalp the last seven wickets at the expense of 108 runs. However, when India came out to bat, the Australians ensured India did not go on top of the game as they scalped five crucial wickets to leave them reeling at 151/5 at the end of Day 2, still trailing by 318 runs. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Scott Boland Dismiss Indian Batsman During Day 2 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

The Day 2 saw Steve Smith smashing his 31st Test century, followed by Travis Head also registering his fourth 150-plus runs knock as they added 31 more runs to their partnership of 251 runs. It was not long before India got their first wicket on Day 2 as Mohammed Siraj brought in a barrage of bouncers that saw the end of Head’s knock. Travis’ wicket was followed by Cameron Green, who edged a delivery off Mohammed Shami to second slip while Smith who departed for 121 chopped a delivery off Shardul Thakur to the stump. The fourth wicket was lost in the form of Mitchell Starc, who got run out.

Having lost four wickets, Australia batter Alex Carey took the attack to Indian bowlers as he played a quick cameo to forge a small partnership with captain Pat Cummins to help Australia cross the 450-run mark. However, the wicketkeeper-batter missed a reverse sweep and was trapped leg before the wicket. Siraj scalped last two wickets of Nathan Lyon and Cummins, picking up a four-fer and completing his 50 wickets in Tests as a result.

India began confidently with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scoring in boundaries but Australian bowlers were too quick to get on top of Indian batters as the openers were sent back to the pavilion in quick succession. Rohit was caught LBW while Gill got bowled out. With their dismissals in came Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who endured a few testing overs. They somehow go through the testing overs and helped India reach the tea break without costing too many wickets.

However, Pujara's stay at the crease was cut short when a misjudgement ended his innings as he got bowled out on a delivery off Cameron Green. A high rising delivery off Mitchell Starc saw Kohli's innings come to an end as the ball clipped the right-handed batter's thumb to the Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, leaving India reeling at 71/4. Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, was lucky enough to survive an LBW scare as upon review it was found that Cummins had overstepped, leading the delivery to be a no-ball. In between his innings, Rahane called for the physio staff after being on hit on his fingers by pacer Pat Cummins' delivery for quite a number of times.

Ravindra Jadeja, who came in at number six, batted with aggressive mind as he kept scoring boundaries. Rahane, on the other hand, decided to play with caution as he put away deliveries that asked to be smashed. With both of the batters at the crease, India’s scoreboard was ticking nicely and the partnership grew up to 71 runs before the left-handed all-rounded edged a delivery off Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. Jadeja got out at 48, falling two runs short of a fifty. With Jadeja’s dismissal, in came wicketkeeper KS Bharat. Coming into the third day of the ICC World Test Championship, India batters Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat have a lot of work to do.