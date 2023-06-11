11 Jun, 15:45 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust and it is Ravindra Jadeja, who has to depart this time! Having just come to the crease, Jadeja edged the ball which nipped away late and Alex Carey ended up with a simple catch. India have lost half their side now in this contest and Australia are clearly ahead! Ravindra Jadeja c Alex Carey b Scott Boland 0(2)

11 Jun, 15:37 (IST)

11 Jun, 15:33 (IST)

OUT! Virat Kohli is dismissed! A big big wicket this is for Australia, who would now believe that they have a big foot ahead in this match! Kohli went for a drive but only could edge it to slip with Steve Smith taking a fine catch! Virat Kohli c Steve Smith b Scott Boland 49(78)

11 Jun, 15:14 (IST)

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have resumed proceedings on Day 5 of the India vs Australia WTC 2023 final. Scott Boland started off with the ball for Australia and struck Kohli's pads. But the ball was going way past the leg-stump and they did not opt for a review. The first hour of play, as we all know, is going to be very important for both teams as it will set the tone. 

Brace yourselves! A fascinating day of cricket awaits us as India and Australia go up against each other one final time in this World Test Championship final. Day 4 saw Australia declare their batting effort at 270/8, leaving India with a total of 444 to chase down. No other team has chased down such a high score, even in a Test match and should it happen, India would script a record that will be remembered for the ages. But Australia would believe that they have the game in hand, needing seven wickets to lift the coveted Test mace, which this is all about. All three results are still possible in this match.  India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Test Match on TV.

India had a decent start with Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma until the former’s dismissal generated a fair amount of controversy. Cameron Green, standing at gully, pulled off a one-handed catch, but TV replays proved to be inconclusive if the ball hit the ground. Australia had two more successes on Day 4 before a partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane staffed a fightback of some sort. The two veterans finished at the day undefeated with a 71-run undefeated stand, with India’s hopes firmly pinned on these two. London Weather Updates Live for IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 5 at The Oval.

What’s more, is that rain is likely to hamper proceedings on Day 5 at The Oval. The UK met department has predicted rain in the afternoon, with a yellow alert being issued already. Should rain cause play to get washed out on this crucial day, there’s a reserve day in place by the ICC to determine the winner of this contest.