Brace yourselves! A fascinating day of cricket awaits us as India and Australia go up against each other one final time in this World Test Championship final. Day 4 saw Australia declare their batting effort at 270/8, leaving India with a total of 444 to chase down. No other team has chased down such a high score, even in a Test match and should it happen, India would script a record that will be remembered for the ages. But Australia would believe that they have the game in hand, needing seven wickets to lift the coveted Test mace, which this is all about. All three results are still possible in this match. India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Test Match on TV.

India had a decent start with Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma until the former’s dismissal generated a fair amount of controversy. Cameron Green, standing at gully, pulled off a one-handed catch, but TV replays proved to be inconclusive if the ball hit the ground. Australia had two more successes on Day 4 before a partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane staffed a fightback of some sort. The two veterans finished at the day undefeated with a 71-run undefeated stand, with India’s hopes firmly pinned on these two. London Weather Updates Live for IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 5 at The Oval.

What’s more, is that rain is likely to hamper proceedings on Day 5 at The Oval. The UK met department has predicted rain in the afternoon, with a yellow alert being issued already. Should rain cause play to get washed out on this crucial day, there’s a reserve day in place by the ICC to determine the winner of this contest.