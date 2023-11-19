IND vs AUS Final Live Score Updates: The stage is set for the grand finale of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as India takes on Australia. The India vs Australia final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the second ODI World Cup final contested between India and Australia. The last time these two teams met in the final of ODI World Cup was in 2003 when Australia won the title. Meanwhile, India will be aiming to clinch their third ODI World Cup title as they make fourth 50-over World Cup final appearance. Stay on this page for India vs Australia final live score updates. India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs AUS CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

India and Australia have met 13 times in ODI World Cups. Australia leads the record with eight wins while India have won on five occasions. Overall, Australia dominates the head-to-head record against India with 83 wins out of 150 matches. However, given India's unbeaten run and dominance thus far in the World Cup 2023 the Rohit Sharma-led start as favourites to lift the trophy.

Both have had an opportunity to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the tournament early on and both the teams won their respective games, interestingly against their traditional rivals. While India defeated Pakistan, Australia had the better of England. Team India Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story to Send Best Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.