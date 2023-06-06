With the all-important ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia starting from tomorrow, let us first look at the two teams’ journey to the final. Let us start with Australia. On one hand, Australia kicked off their campaign in style with a resounding 4-0 win in the Ashes against England. Then they followed it up with another series win, when they registered a historic series win in Pakistan and then they added it with a 1-1 draw to accumulate necessary points from the tough away series tour. After the tricky away Asian tours, they registered comfortable series against South Africa and West Indies that put them on-course towards sealing necessary points in terms of their qualification for the WTC Final, despite a the 2-1 away series loss in India. WTC 2023 Final: A Look at Records Virat Kohli Could Break in Summit Clash Against Australia.

For India, they started their WTC campaign with a 2-2 away series draw in England. The away series in South Africa culminated in a 2-1 series loss despite taking a strong 1-0 lead in the series. Following the series, they hosted New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and attained comfortable series wins in all of them. The final series left was the Border Gavaskar series which they edged the Australians by 2-1. India was in charge of the first two tests as they took a comfortable 2-0 lead but as always Australia did bounce back in the third test but a boring stalemate in the last Test ensured India’s place in the WTC final.

Ahead of the all-important clash between India and Australia, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the ICC WTC Final match between AUS and IND, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the ICC WTC Final game between Australia and India is Australia. As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Australian side are the favourites to win the contest with 49 % win probability. The prediction is quite close considering how the Australians fared in their last series. 'Have Got a Lot of Insights from MS Dhoni on Keeping', Says India Wicketkeeper KS Bharat Ahead of WTC Final 2023.

Google Win Probability

Google Win Probability (Source: Google)

Despite qualifying for the ICC WTC final, the Pat Cummins-led side have shown that they can perform well in the absence of key players as we did witness during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series wherein the Australian team played the series with few players were injured. Despite the absence of key players, the team did well with Usman Khawaja top scoring for the side while Nathan Lyon did well with the ball as he ended up with most wickets for Australia. However, on the other hand, if we look at India, India’s performance has been far better in comparison. The team despite going through various changes to the squad has managed to do comparatively better as they managed to register 10 wins out of the 15 Tests played.

