After early stumps was forced by bad light on the first day of the second test, India (JND) will be thirsting for a restart of their first innings on day two when they face Bangladesh (BAN) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on 23 December. Day two of the ongoing second test match between India and Bangladesh will commence at 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). India bundled the whole Bangladesh side on 227 runs in their first innings after skipper Shakib Al Hasan opted to bat first. Soon after India came into bat, the visitors were 19 for no loss in eight overs at the end of the final session of day one. IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Day 1 Stumps: Openers Take India to 19/0 After Bangladesh Manage 227 Runs As Bad Light Ends Day’s Play.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav pulled off four wickets each to help India dominate on the opening day of the second test match. Jaydev Unadkat who replaced the star bowler from the first test Kuldeep Yadav also scalped two crucial wickets of Zakir Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mominul Haque turned out to be the lone warrior from Bangladesh who scored 84 off 157 to guide his side to a 227-run lead in the first innings, while the left-handed batter concomitantly watched the rest of the team toppling from the other side. Following the final session of day one, the opening stand between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 19 in eight overs at the end.

KL Rahul survived the umpires' call for LBW to Shakib Al Hasan's bowling after the Indian skipper reviewed the decision immediately. Unfortunately, bad light dictated the final session of day one as the match was called off early. India at the end of the day one's play are trailing by 208 runs. IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: ‘Dropping a Man of the Match, That is Unbelievable', Says Sunil Gavaskar on Kuldeep Yadav’s Omission.

When is India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from 23 December (Friday). The second day's play of IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 has a scheduled time of 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Day 2?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).