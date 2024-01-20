IND U19 vs BAN U19 Free Live Streaming Online: India U19 open their ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 campaign against former champions Bangladesh U19. India start the tournament as defending champions and will be looking to begin their title defense with a win. The IND vs BAN is part of the Group A clash in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Ireland and USA are the other two teams in the Group A. Meanwhile, for India vs Bangladesh free live streaming online and telecast details you can scroll down. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

Bangladesh U19 recently won the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 and will be a tough challenge for India U19. The two sides met in the semi-final of that tournament and Bangladesh apparently emerged victorious. Uday Saharan is the captain of the India U19 while Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby takes charge of Bangladesh U19.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 20, 2024 (Saturday). IND U19 vs BAN U19 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time. 'I am 75 Years Young Lady....' India U-19 Cricketer Arshin Kulkarni Hands His Grandmother's Precious Letter to Jacques Kallis.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. The IND vs BAN U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC 2024. So, the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The IND vs BAN U19 free live streaming online is available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

