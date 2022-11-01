India will be aiming to secure their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals when they take on Asian rivals Bangladesh in the Super 12 encounter. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday). Ahead of the IND vs BAN clash, we take a look at Adelaide weather, rain forecast and pitch report of Adelaide Oval Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin Attempts to Mankad David Miller During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Clash (Watch Video).

A defeat to South Africa has seen India's bid for semifinal qualification take a backseat. However, Rohit Sharma's men can move a step closer to making it to the final four with a victory in this encounter. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are also in contention to advance from the Super 12 group and need a win in this fixture to keep their hopes alive.

Adelaide Weather

Adelaide Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Adelaide on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) is not looking promising. The temperature will be in the lower 10 degrees celsius throughout while there is also a huge possibility of rain throughout the duration of the game. As per the forecast, there is a 50 per cent probability of showers.

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval has traditionally been a batting-friendly one and India will fancy their chances. Bowlers will need to keep a tight line and length but batters are expected to dominate.

