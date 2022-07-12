After wrapping up the T20 series convincingly, the Indian cricket team turn their focus on the ODIs as they take on England in the first game at the Kennington Oval in London. Both the teams have been dominating opponents in the fifty-over format and if we take a look at their last ten matches, it is tough to pick a side as the favoruites. Jos Butler did not get his captaincy to the best of starts but with his key players like Joe Root and Ben Stokes back in the squad, he will be confident of a win. England versus India will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 5:30 PM IST. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will open the innings for England and the former is in desperate need of some runs. Bairstow was unstoppable in the one-off test match and his attacking approach can come in handy once again. Joe Root and Ben stokes add stability to the middle order while Jos Butler we all know is capable of tearing apart any opposition on his day. Reece Topley bowled well in the T20 series and should get a game here. India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in London.

There are conflicting reports about the fitness of out-of-form batsman Virat Kohli with some claiming he may miss the game owing to a groin injury. Surya Kumar Yadav should replace Shreyas Iyer in the side while Rohit Sharma opens alongside his long-term opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami lead the pace attack while either Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Siraj could be given the nod.

When is India vs England 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs England 1st ODI will be played at The Oval in London on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 05:00 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs England 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ENG ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs ENG 1st ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ENG match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs England 1st ODI 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ENG ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI online.

