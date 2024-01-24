As the five-match Test series between India and England is around the corner, both of the teams will look forward to making a better impact than the other. The first Test Match between India and England is set to start on Thursday, January 25 and will go on till January 29. The odds are on the side of India as they will be playing at their home grounds but with a strong team, England will be looking to give a proper fight to the hosts. India vs England 1st Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Hyderabad.

With Virat Kohli withdrawn from the first two Test matches, India will look to youngsters to come up and perform. With a mixed team of a young generation and experienced stars, the Indian team will surely be ready to give England a tough fight. Per confirmation by head coach Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul will not be playing the role of a wicketkeeper in the five-match Test series against England. KS Bharat will be a wicketkeeper in India's playing XI against England.

With two full-time spinners in their team, England will make use of that opportunity and give a tough fight to India's batting lineup. It has been a long time since anyone has beaten India in India when it comes to the full series. The last one to do so was none other than England, as they won the test series in India in 2012.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected Weather at Hyderabad During IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 2024 (Source: Accuweather.com)

Very good news for all the cricket fans as there are no chances of rain as per the weather report during IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024. The temperature will vary between 20-31 degrees Celcius. Uncapped England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 As He Flies Back to UK To Resolve Visa Issues.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

As per the pitch, it is going to help the spinners so both teams will look to have a strong hold of the spinners. But the pitch will also develop wear and tear as the game progresses to further days. The hosts India will have a better advantage.

