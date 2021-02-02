Indian cricket team’s first home assignment after the coronavirus lockdown sees them lock horns with England. The Englishmen are in India for a full-fledged tour. The two teams will square off in Tests, T20Is and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Fans are eager to see Indian team in action at home and hence all will be glued to their TV sets. But which channel will telecast India vs England series in India? Where to watch live streaming online of Ind vs Eng? Fans are searching for such questions online. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the India vs England series 2021 live broadcast details. India vs England 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs ENG Test, T20I and ODI Series.

India stunned Australia in their backyard and now will be confident going into the home series against England. India, no doubt starts as favourites, but England landed in India following a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. So, the visitors will be confident of a good show against India.

Which Channel in India Will Provide Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Series 2021?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of Indian cricket at home. So, the India vs England matches will be available across Star Sports network in England and Hindi commentary. India vs England 2021: Here's How IND & ENG Fared in Their Last Tussle on Indian Soil.

Where to Watch Live Online Streaming of IND vs ENG Series 2021?

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights so apparently its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of India vs England on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

England’s tour of India kicks-off with four-match Test series from February 05 onwards. After that the two teams will lock horns in five T20Is. England’s India tour ends with three ODIs with last one on March 28.

