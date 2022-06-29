It's a busy summer for team India (IND) as men in blue gear up for the next project, a much-awaited tour of England (ENG). The contest will see the two teams playing one Test, three ODI matches and as many T20s against each other. This high-intensity action will be played from July 01, 2022, to July 17, 2022. The single test that is set to begin is actually a re-scheduled Test between IND and ENG that was a part of five-match test series in 2021. The final match had been postponed due to COVID concerns in the Indian team. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule of IND vs ENG in PDF format from here.

A lot of changes have been made in both the teams since last time they faced each other in 2021. The two sides will be playing under the shade of new captain and coach. Rohit Sharma will be replacing Virat Kohli as a captain of India meanwhile, Ben Stokes is the new recruit as a captain for England, who were previously playing under Joe Root. Indian legendary cricketer, Rahul Dravid under whose reign men in blue won their last test series in England in 2007 has been enrolled as the head coach while Brendon McCullum will be the new coach of England. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Other Team India Players Ignore BCCI's Warnings, Visit Restaurant in UK Despite Rohit Sharma's Positive COVID-19 Test.

England vs India 2022 Full Schedule

Date Match Time Venue July 01, 2022 5th Test 03:00 PM Edgbaston July 07, 2022 1st T20I 10:30 PM The Rose Bowl July 09, 2022 2nd T20I 07:00 PM Edgbaston July 10, 2022 3rd T20I 07:00 PM Trent Bridge July 12, 2022 1st ODI 05:30 PM Kennington Oval July 14, 2022 2nd ODI 05:30 PM Lord’s July 17, 2022 3rd ODI 03:30 PM Old Trafford

Many senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma have already landed in England who played a warm-up test match against the County club team Leicestershire. Some players from the Indian team that played a T20 series in Ireland will also join the squad. India is already leading by 2-1 in the test series and drawing the match will be all that's needed for them to clinch the series if not a win. The sole test will be followed by an action pack three-match T20I series from 7 to 10 July 2022 and lastly three-match ODI series from 12 to 17 July 2022.

