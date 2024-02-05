IND vs ENG Free Live Streaming Online: The second test between India and England in Vizag is delicately poised with both the teams feeling confident of a victory. The third day was marked by yet another Indian’s poor performance in the second innings as they were bundled out for 255. The low score meant they could not capitalize on the kind of lead they had and ended up setting a target below 400 for an attack-minded England side, which backs itself to chase down any big score. They have started on a bright note by ending the day's play at 67/1. They have respected the good bowls whole dispatching the bad ones with effortless ease. The fourth day of this game could very well decide the game while also having a major say in deciding which way the series will go. India versus England will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 am IST. ‘Rohit Bhai Ke Paas Jayega…’ KS Bharat Makes Accurate Prediction About Last Ball on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Mukesh Kumar has been the weak link for India with the ball as his inability to create any pressure on the opposition batters is hurting the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah on the other hand has been brilliant and is virtually unplayable at times. The onus on taking the wickets as the day progresses will fall on the spinners particularly veteran bowler R Ashwin, who opened India’s account by dismissing Ben Duckett.

Rehan Ahmed, the night watchman England sent late on day 3, negotiated the Indian bowlers well indicating the pitch is getting better for the batsmen. England score quickly which keeps them in the hunt, however huge the target is. The likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes will be crucial in this game along with Ollie Pope. 'Full of Skill' Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shubman Gill For His Sensational Century During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

When is India vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India and England are set to resume what is expected to be a thrilling day in the 2nd Test, on Monday, February 5. Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match Day 4 on the OTT platform. Expect, England to surprise everyone by chasing down this target and come up with a bold statement in international cricket.

