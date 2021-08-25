India is all set to take on England in the third test match at Headingley. On one hand, where we have Shardul Thakur springing back to fitness, the home team has a couple of players being dropped and an injured bowler that actually have an impact on their batting order. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a quick look at the preview first. As mentioned earlier, England has Mark Wood being injured. As of now, the five-match series stands on 1-0 with India winning the last match at the Lord's Cricket Ground. How to Watch India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley were the ones who have been dropped after England's horrific performance at the Lord's cricket ground. Dawid Malan has made a comeback into the squad. Ahead of the third Test, England captain Joe Root has sworn to stay away from a verbal altercation with the Indian players. He wants the team to not get distracted and give their level best on the field. India will have Ravichandran Ashwin will have to wait once again for getting include in the playing XI. India could have three seamers and one spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja who could made way into the playing XI. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 will be played at the Headingley, Leeds. Day three will start on August 25, 2021 (Wednesday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will take place at around 3.00 pm.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

