As the five-match Test series between India and England is now 1-1 level both of the teams have the chance to get in front with the win in the third test. It will be a match of high intensity and certainly for England 'Bazball' has not been in sight. England played multiple spinners in the 2nd Test from their side but was not enough and India stood tall to win the match. The 3rd Test between India and England will start on February 15 and will go on till February 19. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: We Were Very Confident That We Would Get the Visa for Rehan Ahmed Before the Game Started, Says Ben Stokes.

Even for India, it was not a team effort it was solo performances both with bat and ball. The performances with the bat were not consistent either. In the first innings of the 2nd Test Yashaswi Jaiswal was the man in charge as he scored 209 runs in 290 balls. Shubman Gill took the charge in the second innings and scored a century to take India to a respectable total. As per the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah was consistent enough to take wickets and restrict England. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the Player of the Match for the 2nd Test.

England has now ruled to Shoaib Bashir from the 3rd Test and Mark Wood is back in the squad. With the combination of James Anderson and Wood, England can try and take the upper hand in the game. England too was not very consistent when it came to batting, even in the bowling they lacked a lot.

Rajkot Weather Report

Expected Weather at Rajkot During IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2024 (Source: Accuweather.com)

A very impressive news for the cricketing fans as there are no chances of rain as per the weather report during IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. The temperature will vary between 17-32 degrees Celsius. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: England Are Not Difficult To Beat, They Just Play Differently, Says Ravindra Jadeja.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch here is considered the batting-friendly pitch as the two previously played international matches on this pitch have been high-scoring. Apart from the batsmen, spin bowlers can get a lot of help from the pitch.

