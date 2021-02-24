India take on England in the third Test at the recently revamped Motera cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium was inaugurated earlier in the day and renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium. The largest cricket ground in the world has a capacity of 1,10,000. The first international match at the venue will be India vs England, which will be a day-night Test. The Pink ball Test is the third match of the series. The four-match series is currently levelled at one each. Is India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The first two matches were played at Chennai. England won the series opener and then India fought back to level the series. Both teams will be now looking to secure a lead in this series. Both the teams are likely to make some changes to their playing XIs.

India are likely to bring back Umesh Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj while Jasprit Bumrah too will take Kuldeep Yadav’s place. England are likely to bring back James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Dom Bess.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley.