Who would have thought India will end day three in a strong position. The Rohit Sharma-led side is now 152 runs away from victory and have all ten wickets in hand. After almost matching England’s first innings total, Ravi Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav ran through the visitors’ batting order to put India ahead. England managed only 145 in their second innings and a 46-run lead meant the target for India in 192. At stumps on day three, India were 40/0 with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 24 and 16 respectively. Exceptional! Dhruv Jurel Shows Brilliant Glovework Behind the Wicket to Take James Anderson's Catch During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Before bundling out England for 145 runs, India thanks to Dhruv Jurel’s 90-run knock and Kuldeep Yadav’s resistance managed to cross the 300-run mark, which at one stage looked far away from the home side’s reach. After bouncing back, India can now eye a victory as well and why not as they have begun their chase on a positive note.

When is India vs England, 4th Test 2024 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The day four of India vs England 4th Test takes place on Monday, February 26. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 Day 4 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Ravi Ashwin Equals Anil Kumble's Record Of Most Five-Wicket Hauls By an Indian, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 4th Test 2024 Day 4?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 4th Test 2024 Day 4?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 4th Test match on the OTT platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).