India's Test team is now up and ahead in the five-match Test series against England. After winning the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match India are now leading 2-1. India's batting lineup was seen still inconsistent. In the first innings of the 3rd Test Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja came up with centuries to rescue India. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were successful as they left their marks with their sensible batting. Although they were unable to go for big scores they still managed to play their part for the squad. Dhruv Jurel Hoping To Meet MS Dhoni During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 in Ranchi.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th Test and KL Rahul has also been ruled out due to his injury. Rahul's availability for the final test will depend on his fitness. Mukesh Kumar has joined the squad ahead of the 4th Test. Young stars from India are showing their potential as Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated the bowlers of England to score the second double century of the five-match Test series.

England's batting lineup struggled a lot in the 3rd Test as they lost the match by a massive margin of 434 runs. In the first innings of the 3rd Test, Ben Duckett scored a hefty 153 runs in just 151 balls but no other player even scored a half-century. The bowlers of England failed to take wickets in the second innings which gave India a huge advantage to score big. Jaiswal showed a true sense of 'Bazball' innings. Jasprit Bumrah Released From Indian Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024; KL Rahul Ruled Out.

India vs England Head-to-Head in Tests

India and England have faced each other in a total of 134 Test matches and England has managed victory in 51 of those matches. On the other hand, India has just won 33 Tests, while 50 matches between them have ended in a draw.

India vs England 4th Test Key Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal Sarfaraz Khan Ravindra Jadeja Ben Duckett Mark Wood

India vs England 4th Test Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 4th Test match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England 4th Test Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch the India vs England 4th Test match live telecast on Sports 18 Network. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs England 4th Test Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

England: Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (Wk), Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir

