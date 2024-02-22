India and England meet in the fourth Test of what has been a fascinating series so far. The Ben Stokes-led outfit managed to spring a surprise and stun India in the series opener but the hosts have bounced right back, winning the next two contests comfortably by margins of 106 and 434 runs respectively. India are 2-1 up in the series and will be well aware that one more win will seal the series in their favour. For England, this will be a do-or-die contest as they hope to stay alive in this series. Ranchi, the hometown of MS Dhoni, is the venue for this fourth Test match between the two heavyweight sides. Ahead of this contest, let us take a look at how the weather in Ranchi as well as the pitch at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium Complex is going to play out. India vs England 4th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Ranchi.

England have made two changes to their squad which succumbed to a 434-run defeat against India in Rajkot with Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed making way for Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir. India on their part, will be forced to change their winning combination with Jasprit Bumrah released from the squad to manage his workload. While no changes are expected in the batting order, either Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep can be included in the XI to replace Bumrah. India Likely Playing XI for 4th Test vs England: Mukesh Kumar In for Jasprit Bumrah? Or Debut for Akash Deep? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 Ranchi Weather Report

Expected weather in Ranchi from Feb 23-27, at the time of IND vs ENG 4th Test (Source: Accuweather)

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 Pitch Report

Ben Stokes' comments on the pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has raised a few eyebrows with his comments on the pitch. The wicket will have cracks as any other Indian pitch and it will assist spinners, without a doubt. Seamers might find some help up front while the slower bowlers likely to play a more crucial role as the game progresses. The side that wins the toss will look to bat first and have a solid first innings score, which would subsequently allow them to put pressure on the opposition.

