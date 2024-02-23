After a thumping win in Rajkot in the third test, India will be looking to wrap up the series with England by continuing their winning run in the fourth game at Ranchi from today. The visitors succumbed to a massive 434 run loss in the last match and it was an eye opener for them considering they have dominated the test cricket for some time now. The Bazball has not worked against a determined Indian team, who despite fielding some unknown faces, has looked stronger than ever. The Ranchi wicket is good for batting and we should have both sets of batters having a good time out there in the middle. India versus England fourth test day 1 will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 PM IST. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: ‘I’ve Never Seen Something Like That Before’ Says Ben Stokes on Ranchi Pitch.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this game with Mukesh Kumar likely to return to the playing eleven. KL Rahul misses out again which means Rajat Patidar will play at least another game for India. Dhruv Jurel has made sure the wicketkeeping position is sorted for the home team for the future with a brilliant performance in Rajkot. The form of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be crucial once again.

Ollie Robinson comes in for Mark Wood and the pacer will be cherishing playing his first game on Indian soil. There is a change in the spin department too with Shoaib Bashir replacing Rehan Ahmed. The English bowling was very flat in the last match and it will need to improve big time. There are question marks over the form of Joe Root and whether is he able to play his natural game under the current management.

When is India vs England, 4th Test 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India and England are set to resume the five-match series with the fourth Test on Friday, February 23. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: Nasser Hussain Urges England To Avoid ‘This Is the Way We Play’ Mantra.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 4th Test 2024 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 4th Test 2024 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the IND vs ENG 4th Test match on the OTT platform. Toss is crucial here and expect the team winning to opt for a bat first.

