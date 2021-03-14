India and England take on each other in the second T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium. England won the series opener at the same venue by eight wickets and took a 1-0 lead. The home side will now be looking to bounce back and draw level in the five-game series. England, on the other hand, will be aiming to double their lead and continue their winning momentum.

England are unlikely to make changes to their winning combination and will go with the same playing XI. India, on the other hand, are likely to make at least one change. There is a chance that Rahul Tewatia might get a game. Well, once captains arrive at the toss, we will get to know the playing XIs. Is India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Indian batsmen struggled in the first T20I and failed to put up a big total. Barring Shreyas Iyer, no other batsman made a significant contribution. Nevertheless, the hosts are expected to make a strong comeback.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone