England have managed to pick up the run-rate in the past few overs despite losing the wicket of Dawid Malan. The visitors are in a good position at the half-way mark in the innings and have build a great foundation for the power hitters to do the damage in the closing stages.
LBW! Yuzvendra Chahal makes the breakthrough for India as he traps Dawid Malan in front of the stumps. India make good use of the DRS as after initially given not-out, they have managed to overturn the decision and break the 62-run partnership.
Dawid Malan and Jason Roy are looking to up the tempo after the powerplay. Both batsmen have started to found the boundary rope more often now and will be aiming to continue this.
End of Powerplay! England have taken a cautious approach to the game after losing an early wicket. Both Dawid Malan and Jason Roy have had few close calls but despite that have managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Indians have bowled well until now have had very few rewards for their efforts.
Jason Roy is looking aggressive of the two and is trying to take the attack to the Indian bowlers early on. Dawid Malan has made a slow start and will be aiming to get on track as soon as possible.
Jason Roy and Dawid Malan will look to form a decent partnership after losing Jos Buttler early. Both have made an aggressive start but will need to play cautiously and keep their wickets.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives India a dream start as the pacer accounts for Jos Buttler, who is dismissed on a golden duck. Buttler wads trapped in front of the stumps. Buttler lbw b Bhuvneshwar 0(1).
England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil RashidIndia Playing XI: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
The news from the center is that India have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Some major changes in the home team's playing XI as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav make their much-anticipated debut with Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel left out. For England, Tom Curran replaces Mark Wood.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 2nd T20I! The Three Lions must be on cloud nine after winning the first T20I by eight wickets whereas the Men in Blue would fight for redemption.
India and England take on each other in the second T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium. England won the series opener at the same venue by eight wickets and took a 1-0 lead. The home side will now be looking to bounce back and draw level in the five-game series. England, on the other hand, will be aiming to double their lead and continue their winning momentum.
England are unlikely to make changes to their winning combination and will go with the same playing XI. India, on the other hand, are likely to make at least one change. There is a chance that Rahul Tewatia might get a game. Well, once captains arrive at the toss, we will get to know the playing XIs. Is India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
Indian batsmen struggled in the first T20I and failed to put up a big total. Barring Shreyas Iyer, no other batsman made a significant contribution. Nevertheless, the hosts are expected to make a strong comeback.
Squads:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone