India are well and truly on top against England in Visakhapatnam after Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a magical double hundred and Jasprit Bumrah complemented it with a brilliant six-wicket haul. Rohit Sharma and his men now are in the driver's seat and it remains to be seen how things end up turning out on Day 3 of this enthralling Test match. India, despite being in an advantageous position, will not take things lightly. They were in a similar situation back in Hyderabad before Ollie Pope's magical knock and Tom Hartley's heroics in the fourth innings turned the game around on its head. India will be wary of that and look forward to dictating proceedings from here on in a bid to level the series. For England, a lot would rest on the spinners who would look to bring an end to the Indian innings as early as possible in this Test match. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps: India in Driver's Seat As Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Double Ton, Jasprit Bumrah Claims Six Wickets.

Jaiswal was the lone performer for India in the first innings, shining with a sensational double century, his first in Test cricket with many more expected to come. Had it not been for Jaiswal who showed excellent composure and technique to get to the mark, India could have fallen well short of what would have been a challenging total on this flat track. The next best score by the Indian batting order was 34 by Shubman Gill, which just goes to show how spectacular the innings was, by young Jaiswal. India would have wanted a bit more than 396 but Bumrah had other plans. On a placid track that did not have much for the fast bowlers, he churned out what would go down as a memorable performance. With his ability to reverse swing the ball and also nail those yorkers, the premier paceman ran through England's middle-order and cleaned up the tail as well. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to Complete 150 Wickets in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During India vs England 2nd Test 2024.

India, with a 171-run lead, will look to put up a score that could be beyond England's control. But the task would be far from easy, considering how good England have been when it comes to run chases, in this format of the game.

