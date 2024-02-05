India is currently engaged in a thrilling encounter in the second of the five-match Test series against England and they will be back in action on Day 4 of the Test on February 5, Monday. After opting to bat first, India put up a total of 396 on the board riding on the double century of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Other Indian batters got starts each but failed to make it big. England started well in the first innings thanks to the batting performance of Zak Crawley but faced a collapse as Jasprit Bumrah bowled a memorable spell to run through their middle order. Despite their effort, England conceded a lead of 143 runs and India extended their lead to 398 in the second innings powered by Shubman Gill's century. On Day 4 of the Test, England will continue their chase of 399 starting from their overnight score of 67/1. Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Kuldeep Yadav Tries to Convince Him For a DRS Call During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Goes Viral!

India have performed well with the bat in both their innings but their performance have been mostly based on individual big knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Others contributed with short cameos but couldn't lend significant support to them. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel couldn't impact in the first innings with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav were the ones taking charge. England are likely to come hard at the Indian bowling which will demand Rohit Sharma to be proactive with his captaincy and the bowlers sticking to their plans under pressure. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Joe Root Sustains Blow on Finger on Day 3, No Indication of His Return to Field.

England have already lost their opener Ben Duckett to Ravichandran Ashwin. Joe Root has injured his finger while fielding during the Day 3 and is uncertain to be able to bat during Day 4. Zak Crawley and Nighthawk Rehan Ahmed are currently on the crease and England are still confident they can chase down the remaining 332 runs with the nine wickets remaining. Bowlers have done a pretty decent job picking up ten wickets in both innings and didn't let India to run away with the game.