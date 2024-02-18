IND vs ENG Live Score Updates: A big turn of events took place for England as they lost quite a few wickets on day 3. Ben Duckett got out after scoring 153 runs and no England batsman was even able to reach a half-century. India's bowling attack went on to keep it together. England on the other was not looking so confident from the start of day 3. India's Mohammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav took some wickets in quick succession which helped India to take over. ‘Treating Spinners the Way They Should Be Treated’ Virender Sehwag Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Terrific Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

England got bowled out for 319 runs on day 3. The Player of the Match from the 2nd Test Jasprit Bumrah has only been able to take a single wicket till now but has been the most economical bowler from India's side. India on the other hand once again lost an early wicket but this time it was the captain Rohit Sharma who departed early. But from there, youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill took control of the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in excellent touch as he started to bat. He started a bit slow but then completely dominated the bowlers of England. Jaiswal went on to score his third Test century and also the second of this series. Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Third Test Century: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and Others Congratulate Indian Opener on His Milestone During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

As day 3 was coming to an end and India was looking pretty much in control, Jaiswal had to go back to the dressing room due to a spasm in his back and was considered retired hurt. Shubman Gill is still on the crease and played a very valuable knock. Gill is batting on 65 runs and will continue on day 4. Rajat Patidar once again failed to leave his mark as he went back for a duck. Kuldeep Yadav came in as a night watchman and will be opening with Shubman Gill on day 4.

