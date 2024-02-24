What would've been a very successful day for India in the IND vs ENG 4th Test was not possible because of Joe Root's 31st Test century. India looked in control quite a few times. Debutant Akash Deep looked in great touch as he took three wickets on the very first day of the IND vs ENG 4th Test and also did great work in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. No one other than Joe Root scored more runs for England. Zak Crawley and Ben Foakes came close to their fifties but weren't able to complete them as they fell prey to India's bowling attack. Joe Root Becomes First Cricketer To Score 10 Test Centuries Against India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

India's bowling lineup did a very good job on day 1. Mohammed Siraj took a couple of wickets. Debutant Akash Deep took three wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin have taken a wicket each. Kuldeep Yadav is yet to take a wicket. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal did bowl a single over but didn't get any wickets. With the new ball on Day 2, it will be interesting to see Akash Deep and Siraj bowl. Both the pacers are very capable of taking wickets. For Akash Deep we saw how good he can be with a new ball. Annoyed Rohit Sharma Comes Up With 'Idhar Kya' Reaction As Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel Waste a Review During IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2024 (Watch Video).

For England, Joe Root and Ollie Robinson will be opening the batting. Root is playing on 106 and Robinson will continue on 31. England at the stumps of day 1 scored 302 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Root and Robinson will look forward to taking England to a big total. It will be a crucial phase for England as they are currently 2-1 down in the series and will look forward to making a strong comeback.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2024 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).