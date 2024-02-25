England find themselves in a pretty strong position after a fascinating display on Day 2 of the fourth Test match. They could not as many runs as they would have wanted to their overnight total and were bowled out in the first session itself. India would have been expected to bounce back strong and hard with the bat but that did not happen. James Anderson got Rohit Sharma early and after an 82-run partnership, Shoaib Bashir trapped Shubman Gill in front of the stumps. From 112/2, India were reduced to 161/5 with Bashir doing the bulk of the damage, running through India's middle order. The Ravindra Jadeja experiment at number five did not work this time as after hitting two sixes, the southpaw was caught at short leg. Sarfaraz Khan's dismissal dumped India into further misery and Ravichandran Ashwin too could not add much to India's score. Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav joined forces to show some kind of resistance which somewhat seemed to arrest the slide and helped India see out the day's play without further damage. India vs England, 4th Test 2024 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

For England, it would all be about striking early on Day 3. Bashir, who has four wickets in the bag already, would be gunning for a maiden five-wicket haul in First Class cricket and undoubtedly it would be a massive achievement for a youngster like him, who has had very little experience whatsoever before making his Test debut. Tom Hartley has also been impressive with two wickets so far and he along with Bashir bowling in tandem can spell serious trouble for India who are in pursuit of more 134 runs. Not to forget Anderson, who helped England see the back of the Indian captain. He is three wickets away from becoming the first-ever pacer in Test cricket to claim 700 wickets.

India would want the 42-run partnership between Jurel and Kuldeep to flourish. Both these players will look to take India as close as possible to the English total with the prospect of them overhauling the total being something that looks pretty difficult at this point. But nothing can ruled out in cricket and India can still make a comeback in this encounter.

