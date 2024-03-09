After dominating yet another day, India would be heading into Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England with a load of confidence. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored centuries earlier in the day which tightened India's grip in the contest before England did hit back, dismissing those two set batters. But India's batting was not just done yet. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan teamed up to pile more misery on England and scored stylish half-centuries before the visitors fought back with some quick wickets. Just when England thought they could wrap up India's first innings effort easily, came a stubborn 45-run partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, who ensured that no further damage was done to India's wickets' column on Day 2. 'Fancy a Chess Match Sometime?' Viswanathan Anand Calls Ravi Ashwin A ‘Chess Player Among Cricketers’, Congratulates Him on Playing 100 Test Matches.

While India's batting performed as a whole led by Rohit and Shubman's centuries and crucial knocks from the bat of Padikkal and Sarfaraz, England had something to cheer about with Shoaib Bashir taking three wickets on Day 2. He now is on the cusp of a five-wicket haul in back-to-back Test matches, something he would not have imagined earlier. James Anderson bowled a peach of a delivery to centurion Shubman but the most memorable of them was skipper Ben Stokes, who bowled for the first time since last July and picked up the wicket of his opposite number with his very first delivery. Tom Hartley also got two wickets as he continued his impressive run in this series. Ben Stokes Dismisses Rohit Sharma With His First Delivery After Returning to Bowling During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India now have a mammoth 255-run lead and two wickets in hand. They will hope to finish the Indian innings as quickly as possible and more importantly, come up with a strong batting response on Day 3. For India though, a goal might be to add around 20-25 more runs if not less to the lead before they are bowled out.

