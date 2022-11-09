Rohit Sharma and his men would be aiming to book a spot in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 when they take on England in the second semifinal. India were the most dominant side among the four semifinalists, having finished with the maximum number of points (8). Having been eliminated from the group stage of the competition last year, India are back in the mix this time and would be aiming to clear two more hurdles and claim the title, which they had won way back in 2007. But England would not be easy opposition. Jos Buttler and his men have not been at their best in the Super 12 stage but they did manage to win the crucial matches and secure a spot in the last four. In the semis for a second consecutive, Buttler and co would look to get past an in-form Indian outfit. India vs England Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Adelaide

This T20 World Cup has seen many games washed out and hence, there’s always a discussion about how the weather might be for games as important as these are. Although there is a reserve day for the semifinals, fans would want the game to not have any sort of weather-related interruption. Let us take a look at how the weather might be for the game tomorrow.

India vs England, Adelaide Weather Report

Expected weather in Adelaide at the time of the IND vs ENG match (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report above, there is no forecast for rain during the game tomorrow. The match, which starts at 6:30 pm local time (1:30 pm IST), is likely to have a cloud cover with the temperature hovering between 16-20 degrees celsius. Fans can witness a full game with both India and England giving their best effort in securing a spot in the final.

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval will be of assistance to both batters and bowlers. Run-scoring might be difficult on this pitch in the second innings and hence, teams winning the toss might look to bat first and put a strong total on the board. Batters can make the most of the shorter square boundaries. Spinners might come into play given the two-paced nature of the pitch.

