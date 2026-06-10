India vs England Warm-Up Match Free Live Streaming: Watch IND-W vs ENG-W ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Practice Match Online

With ICC Women's T20 World Cup just forty-eight hours away, India Women under leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will look to finalize their tactical combinations and adapt to local conditions when they lock horns with hosts England Women in a high-profile warm-up encounter at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens today. This highly anticipated practice match marks the final preparation milestone for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side before the main tournament officially kicks off across England and Wales on June 12. Facing the host nation on their home turf provides the perfect pressure-test environment for the "Women in Blue" to fine-tune their strategy and settle their starting XI. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know.

IND-W vs ENG-W Match Schedule & Details

The schedule for this crucial Match 5 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up leg stands exactly as follows:

Match: India Women (IND W) vs England Women (ENG W), Warm-up Match 5

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) / 10:00 AM British Summer Time (BST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Cricket fans globally can follow the live action of this crucial warm-up match without any subscription hurdles. The match will be broadcast live and completely free across digital platforms. The live streaming will be accessible for free on the official ICC YouTube page.

IND-W vs ENG-W Practice Match Live Streaming

IND-W vs ENG-W Head-to-Head Record: T20 Internationals

While warm-up fixtures do not carry official international status, battles between these two cricket powerhouses are historically fierce. England has traditionally held the upper hand in the shortest format, but India has continuously closed the gap in recent years.

Total Matches Played: 31

Won by England Women: 24

Won by India Women: 7

Matches with No Result: 0

Crucial Selection Decisions in Focus

For India, this game serves as an essential laboratory. The team management will be keeping a close eye on their top-order synergy, spearheaded by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, and testing how their bowling unit fares on a Welsh pitch that typically offers good carry but can slow down as the game progresses.

England, meanwhile, will look to maximize home-field advantage. Led by their core group of world-class performers, the hosts want to test their depth and establish aggressive intents early on to send a clear message to the rest of the field ahead of the tournament opener.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).