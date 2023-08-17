India is all set to play Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting from August 17, Friday. With the regular members of the senior team preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and captain Hardik Pandya rested, a new look squad has been selected for the tour of Ireland with Jasprit Bumrah selected as the leader. Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh are three cricketers who would be specifically looking for a breakthrough in this series eyeing the T20 World Cup 2024. Sanju Samson is coming out of a poor outing in the five-match T20I series against West Indies, this has opened up a opportunity for Jitesh Sharma who can seal that spot of the wicket-keeper batter. Tilak Varma has already impressed immensely and is expected to act as mainstay of the team in absence of the seniors. India plays Ireland in the first of the three T20Is on Friday in The Village, Malahide, Dublin.

Alongside Jasprit Bumrah, another cricketer who is making a comeback from injury is Prasidh Krishna. Bumrah and Prasidh are two cricketers who are under the scanner for a potential selection in the Asia Cup 2023 and their performance in the opening match can play a key role there. While for Ireland, it is a very crucial opportunity considering how rarely top teams tour their nation and stars like Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Josh Little will be motivated to make a mark and cover up for a unsatisfactory outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Dublin Weather Forecast

Expected Weather At Dublin During India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2023 (Accuweather.com)

Unfortunately for the fans, the weather at Dublin on August 17 doesn't look good for the fans. There is a really heavy chance of rainfall during the game with precipitation chances ranging between 49-67%. The chances of rainfall are the highest during the initial stages of the game and it gradually comes down. The temperature is set to be cool, 17-18 degree Celsius consistent throughout.

The Village, Malahide Pitch Report

The Malahide Stadium pitch is generally favourable for the batters offering good bounce and providing value for the shots of the batters. Although given it is going to be a damp and breezy day, except some assistance for the seam bowlers, specially with the new ball.

