Jasprit Bumrah will lead a much-changed T20 side in a three-game series against Ireland with the first match this evening at the Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin. The visitors have a squad featuring some big IPL names in their ranks as the main side gears up for participation in the Asia Cup. India were poor in the West Indies as they lost 3-2 in the shortest format of the game. The abundance of talent in the country means there was another squad ready as a stop gap arrangement for this Ireland tour. The hosts played well the last time they hosted India, particularly their batting unit. They will be gearing up for another fascinating battle. India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2023, Dublin Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report At The Village.

Jasprit Bumrah marks his comeback for India after a lengthy injury lay-off and all eyes will be on the performance of country’s premier pacer. With the World Cup not too far away, the timing of his comeback is seen as a major positive. Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma are likely to get a game in with Sanju Samson as a keeper. Yashasvi Jaiswal did well on the Caribbean tour and he is likely to retain his place.

Paul Stirling is one of Ireland’s best batsmen and his form will be crucial particularly in the powerplay. Harry Tector is another impressive player in the squad and he will have a key role to play. Craig Young is a regular feature in the T20 cricket and India will have to be wary of the threat he possesses. IND vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Ireland Cricket Match in Dublin.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sports18 has acquired the broadcast rights of India tour of Ireland 2023. So, the live telecast of IND vs IRE 1st T20I will be available with English commentary on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. For IND vs IRE 1st T20I live telecast in Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel tv channel. IND vs IRE live telecast will be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users and other DTT platform users only. India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online As Sports18 holds the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide the live streaming online of IND vs IRE 1st T20I. In good news for fans, JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs IRE on its mobile app and website. India needs to open their account with a good performance to set the tone for the whole tour. Expect the Men in Blue to win this game with relative ease.

