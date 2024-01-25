IND U19 vs IRE U19 Free Live Streaming Online: After a win over Bangladesh, India Under-19 takes on Ireland in their second match of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. While India play their second match of the tournament, Ireland will be in action for the third time. The IND vs IRE clash is part of Group A in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Bangladesh and USA are the other two teams in Group A. Meanwhile, for India vs Ireland free live streaming online and telecast details you can scroll down. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

While India come into the contest with an impressive win over Bangladesh, Ireland faced a defeat against the same opponent. Earlier, in the tournament, Ireland defeated USA by seven wickets to register their first win.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs Ireland U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 25, 2024 (Thursday). The IND U19 vs IRE U19 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs Ireland U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. The IND vs IRE U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD TV channels in India. India U19 Captain Uday Saharan Engages in Heated Confrontation With Bangladesh’s Ariful Islam During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Emerges.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC 2024. So, the India U19 vs Ireland U19 match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The IND U19 vs IRE U19 free live streaming online is available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

