Following the victory in the T20I series, India and New Zealand are set to face off in the first of the three-match ODI series. The clash will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on November 24, 2022 (Friday) as both side aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, we take a look at the Auckland weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Auckland

Both India and New Zealand are contenders for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The 50-over mega event is in less than a years time and both teams’ will look forward to start their preparation eyeing for the World Cup. India has a nice opportunity to build their bench depth in this series and under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, they will want to achieve that goal. Latest ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Continues To Dominate T20I Standings, Hardik Pandya 50th Among Batters

Auckland Weather

The weather in Auckland on November 24, 2022 is not too grim for the fans. The temperature will be around 13 to 18 degrees Celsius, expected to remain cloudy for most part of the day, but there is no obvious chances of precipitation. As per the forecast, there is around 20 per cent chances of rain during the match. The conditions will be windy and cold.

Eden Park Stadium Pitch Report

The strip at Eden Park historically worked really well for the batters. The true nature of the pitch helps the batters get good value of their shots. But with the pitch being a drop in pitch, it has chances of slowing down later in the innings assisting the spinners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2022 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).