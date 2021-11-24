After the three-match T20I series, India and New Zealand now face-off in the longer format of the game. The two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. While India have already played a series under WTC 2021-23 for New Zealand this will be first. The visitors will be keen to register first points on the table. Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs NZ first Test we take a look at the head-to-head record, live streaming, key players and mini battles of the match. India vs New Zealand 1st Test, 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara Confirms Shubman Gill’s Inclusion in Playing XI for Kanpur Match, Declines To Reveal His Batting Position.

Kane Williamson is back to lead the team after taking a break during the T20I series. On the other hand, regular captain Virat Kohli will miss the series opener for India and in his absence Ajinkya Rahane will lead the hosts.

IND vs NZ Tests Head-to-Head

India and New Zealand have played 60 Tests. India leads the head-to-head record in the longer format with 21 wins while New Zealand have won 13. 26 matches between these two sides have ended in draws.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Key Players

Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson will be the key players to watch out for in New Zealand camp. In Indian ranks, all eyes will be on Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Ashwin. India vs New Zealand 2021: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Two-Match Test Series, Suryakumar Yadav Named Replacement

IND vs NZ 1st Test Mini Battles

You cannot miss the contest between Kane Williamson and Ravi Ashwin and other mini-battle that we could witness throughput the match will be Kyle Jamieson vs Ajinkya Rahane.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Venue and Match Timing

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the first Test between India and New Zealand. The venue has hosted 22 Tests and India have emerged victorious in seven of those. The first Test is scheduled to begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights for IND vs NZ 2021 series. The game will be telecast live on various Star Sports channels in multiple languages. Disney+Hotstar will also be live streaming the game online for fans in India. Fans can watch the streaming on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/ Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).