Shreyas Iyer grabbed the spotlight with a hundred on Test debut but New Zealand were the happier side as play came to an end on the second day of the first Test at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur. First, it was Tim Southee, who scalped his 13th five-wicket haul to restrict India to 345. Then the New Zealand opening pair of Tom Latham and Will Young did well to nullify the Indian bowling threat, ending the day with the Kiwis placed relatively strong at 129/0, 216 runs short of India's first innings total. After a strong batting performance on the first day, the Indian batsmen failed to add less than 100 runs to their overnight total, with Southee being the wrecker-in-chief. They did wish to take a couple of Kiwi wickets before the second day's play ended but that was not possible courtesy of the gutsy batting performance by Young (75*) and Latham (50*).

India would be keen on separating these two players as soon as possible and further, make inroads into the New Zealand batting lineup. They still have 216 runs left to do it and Ajinkya Rahane would hope his bowlers deliver for the side on Day 3.

When is India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 will be played at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur on November 27, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 3 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 3 online.

