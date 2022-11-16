Following a disheartening exit from the T20I World Cup 2022 semifinal, team India will head to New Zealand in November for limited-overs series. India's tour to New Zealand will include three-match T20 internationals and as many ODIs. The series is scheduled to commence on 18 November. India and New Zealand were one step short to make it to the final of the ongoing T20I World Cup as both teams endured humbling defeats at the hands of England and Pakistan respectively in the knockout round. Meanwhile, you can download the IND vs NZ 2022 full schedule in PDF from here along with match timings and venues. Hardik Pandya, Kane Williamson Pose With Trophy Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 (See Pics)

India's tour to New Zealand will kick-start with a three-match T20I series. The first T20I will be played at Wellington Regional Stadium on 18 November, followed by the second match on 20 November at Bay Oval. The third and final T20I will be played on 22 November at McLean Park. Three-match ODI series will be lined up, soon after the T20I series concludes. The first ODI is scheduled on 25 November at Eden Park, Aukland. The teams will then move to Hamilton for the second ODI to be played on 27 November. Ultimately, India's tour to New Zealand will see its end with the third and final ODI to be played on 30 November at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

India vs New Zealand 2022 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue November 18 1st T20I 12:00 PM Wellington November 20 2nd T20I 12:00 PM Mount Maunganui November 22 3rd T20I 12:00 PM Napier November 25 1st ODI 7:00 AM Auckland November 27 2nd ODI 7:00 AM Hamilton November 30 3rd ODI 7:00 AM Christchurch

Many senior players will be rested for the upcoming tour to New Zealand. Worth mentioning absentees include regular Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma, former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Vice-captain KL Rahul. Hardik has been appointed to lead the Indian side in T20Is against New Zealand and Shikhar Dhawan will take over the charge in ODIs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).