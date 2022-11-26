Following the defeat in the 1st ODI, India is all set to face off with New Zealand in the second one-day international of the three-match series on Sunday, November 27. The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and is slated to start at 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For India, this clash is very crucial as a defeat in this game will seal the ODI series in favour of New Zealand. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the IND vs NZ head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. BCCI Invites Applications for Assistant Project Manager & Assistant Editor Positions

India started the series with the vision of the development of bench strength under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. Although India lost the first ODI, the batting started well, as three of the top four batters secured half centuries. Subhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form for India in the ODIs and has delivered consistent performance. Shikhar Dhawan has to consider the pacing of his innings while there are big concerns around Rishabh Pant's form. New ball bowling has been good for India but the middle over bowling is yet to make an impact and it is an area India will be focused to work on despite Umran Malik's decent debut outing with the ball.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

The two sides have played each other 115 times in ODIs. India won 55 of them and New Zealand won 50 times. 10 games were cancelled.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2022 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav (IND) Shreyas Iyer (IND) Tom Latham (NZ) Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Shreyas Iyer battle with Lockie Ferguson and Kane Williamson vs Umran Malik will be the ones to look forward to.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 27, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 07:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by DD Sports for both DD Sports Free Dish users and DTH users. Fans will be provided live streaming of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI through the Amazon Prime app and website, the official broadcasters of the game in India.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: : Subhman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

NZ Likely Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne

