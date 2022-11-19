Following the washout in the 1st T20I, India and New Zealand are set to face off in the second of the three-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 20, 2022 (Sunday) as both side aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, we take a look at the Mount Maunganui weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. DD Sports To Provide India vs New Zealand 2022 Series Live Telecast

Both India and New Zealand had disappointing exits from the T20 World Cup after a good start to the campaign. Both sides are looking for a rebuild eyeing the future and this series is a great opportunity for the talents to showcase their performance.

Mount Maunganui Weather

Mount Maunganui Weather

The weather in Mount Maunganui on November 20, 2022 ( Sunday) is slightly better than the day of the 1st T20I but not entirely great. The temperature will be around 16 to 17 degrees Celsius but there is definite possibility of showers. As per the forecast, there are around 64 per cent chances of rain during the match.

Bay Oval Stadium Pitch Report

The strip at Bay Oval historically worked really well for the batters. The true nature of the pitch helps the batters get good value of their shots. But with the forecast of showers around, the overhead conditions might give something to the bowlers.

