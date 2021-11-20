After winning the T20I series by 2-0 against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma and men are looking to aim to clean sweep the series. The third match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In this article, we shall bring to you the preview of the game which will live streaming details, head-to-head records, key players, minibattles various other aspects. But before that let's have a quick look at how the series panned out so far on both sides. So talking about the hosts, this is the first series win under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Also, this was Rahul Dravid's first assignment with the Indian team. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Shine As India Seal Series With Dominant Win.

The new Indian skipper hailed the Indian team for the effort. "The quality of the bench has been amazing. They have been performing consistently whenever they get the chance. It is important for me to give them freedom. The external matters will take care of themselves," he said. He also hailed Harshal Patel for his effort and lauded his bowling skills. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the match below.

IND vs NZ T20I Head-to-Head

India and New Zealand have played each other 20 times in T20I matches. Both India and New Zealand have a very interesting head-to-head record. India has won 8 games and New Zealand has had the last laugh on nine occasions. One of them got abandoned.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Key Players

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are key players for India. Whereas for New Zealand Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell are the key players.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Mini Battles

The battle between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult would be the contest to watch out for. Mohammed Siraj and James Neesham will be another battle to watch out for.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Venue

The 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Match Timing

The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Jaipur.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights for IND vs NZ 2021 series. The game will be telecast live on various Star Sports channels in multiple languages. Disney+Hotstar will also be live streaming the game online for fans in India. Fans can watch the streaming on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan & Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle

