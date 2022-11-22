India will have the chance to wrap up yet another bilateral T20 series when it plays New Zealand in the third and final T20 game in Napier. After the first match was washed out, it was all about the brilliance of Surya Kumar Yadav in the second game which helped the Men in Blue clinch an easy win. The BlackCaps had no real momentum in their chase of 192 which is a worry for the team management. The team is very close to a period of transition with several key players in the twilight of their careers. The hosts will need to players out of their depth today to halt the Indian charge and square the series. Napier Weather Updates Live, IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022.

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the final game of the series due to a medical appointment and Tim Southee will be the stand-in skipper for the side. The pace trio of Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Adam Milne failed to have the kind of impact expected from them in the last match and this is a problem

area for the hosts. Their batting looked solid in the T20 World Cup and with the likes of Fin Allen, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell in the team, the BlackCaps will be fairly confident of bouncing back.

India is building a T20 side for the future that will have young players as its core. Hardik Pandya is an able leader and with Surya Kumar Yadav as their batting mainstay, the future is bright. Deepak Hooda was the surprise package with the bowl in the second game as he picked up 4 wickets. He will be eager

to establish himself as the long-term successor of Ravindra Jadeja. India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2022, Napier Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at McLean Park.

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played at the McLean Park on November 22, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

IND vs NZ 2022 series in India will be broadcast officially by Amazon Prime Video. No main sports channel will telecast the game live. However, fans will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match on TV. DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the match on DTT platforms, like DD Free Dish only. On DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Videocon D2H, DishTV, the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live telecast won't be available on DD Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022?

Fans will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 on online platforms as Amazon Prime are the official broadcaster of the series. Fans will need to get Amazon Prime subscription to catch the action live. India looks the stronger of the two teams and should wrap up the series win with ease.

