IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: India and New Zealand will clash in the final game of the three game T20 series in the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the series delicately poised at 1-1. The Men in Blue have a habit of dominating the bilateral series at home be it the fifty over format or the twenty over game. New Zealand were blown apart by the hosts in the ODIs but have done well to stay relevant in this series. They won the first game of the series but surrendered meekly in the second game. For Hardik Pandya led Indian team, winning against the mighty BlackCaps will be a step in the right direction and much needed considering the Indian think tank is preparing a team for the future. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Arshdeep Singh, who has been out of form off late, was at his brilliant self again in the second game and picked up a brace. The India bowling unit put in a tight leash on the Kiwi scoring graph and it resulted in the visitors scoring below 100. The Indian batters hardly broke a sweat in the chase and got home with ease. With the Ahmedabad track suiting the batsmen, the Indian team management may opt out of playing two spinners.

The Kiwi batting unit collapsed again which has been a familiar tale for them. Openers Fin Allen and Devon Conway have been the mainstays in this side and if the duo can get the team to a flying start, the visitors will be in business. Daryl Mitchell in the middle order can play a key role if New Zealand are involved in a run chase considering his batting acumen. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

When Is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final T20I on Wednesday, February 01. The IND vs NZ match will commence at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs New Zealand T20I series and they will provide the live telecast of the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in India. You can tune into Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to enjoy the live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I with regional language commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Meanwhile, DD Sports will provide live telecast of the game for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023?

The broadcasting rights of the India vs New Zealand T20I series are with Star Sports Network. So you can enjoy the live streaming of the game on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The team batting second has the edge in this contest and hence toss will play a key role in the game.

