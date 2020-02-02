India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2020, Toss Report & Playing XI Update: IND Opts to Bat, Virat Kohli Rested; Rohit Sharma to Captain Visitors

Rohit Sharma In Action (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Indian team is on the verge of scripting history as they take on New Zealand in the fifth match of the T20I series. The series stands on 4-0 for now and a win here would help them clean sweep the series. The match is played at the Bay Oval at the Mount Maunganui. The live update from Bay Oval is that India has won the toss and elected to bat first. The T20I series has offered a great sense of entertainment as the last game also went down the live wire. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 5th T20I 2020.

This was the second time in the series where the match went down to the Super Overs. The last match offered a Super Over which was pulled off by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. The Kiwi batsmen made 13 runs from one over whereas the Men in Blue made 16 runs. In the last game, Rohit Sharma had been rested and Sanju Samson was included in the squad.

It is very likely that the wicket-keeper batsman once again gets a chance to play in the playing XI. Talking about the Kiwis, Kane Williamson was ousted due to a shoulder injury. Rohit Sharma has walked out for the toss, which means Virat Kohli has been rested for the last game. The weather is ideal for the game of cricket and there will be no rains that could hamper the game. Which means the fans can enjoy the full match. Now let's have a look at the Palyng XI of both teams

India: Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett