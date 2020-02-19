India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs NZ 1st Test Match 2020

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India and New Zealand will square up in the Test series after cancelling each other in the T20I and ODI series. India thrashed New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series and the home side replied with a 3-0 victory in the ODIs. India and New Zealand face each other in a two-Test series, the first of which begins on February 21, 2020, at Wellington. India are still winless in a Test series in New Zealand since 1968, which was the first time they visited New Zealand, but will back themselves to have achieved the never before when the tour eventually draws to an end on March 4. In their last Test series away from home India thrashed West Indies 2-0 while New Zealand were whitewashed 0-3 in Australia. Meanwhile, fans of Dream11 fantasy game can find here all tips and team suggestions to pick a strong team for IND vs NZ 1st Test match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Hosts, New Zealand, will miss key pacer Neil Wagner for the 1st Test match with the 33-year-old awaiting the birth of his first child. Wagner, who had been part of training sessions in the past two days, travelled to Tauranga to be beside his wife and they expect their first child. Matt Henry has been called up as Wagner’s replacement. The Kiwis also have included tall pacer Kyle Jamieson for the 1st squad and he could make his debut after impressing in the 3rd and final ODI match against India. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Jasprit Bumrah & Other Key Players to Watch Out for.

India, on the other, have no injury issues but find themselves with a top-order confusion ahead of the Test series. Rohit Sharma, who was expected to open alongside Mayank Agarwal in New Zealand has been ruled out with injury while Shikhar Dhawan is yet to recover from his shoulder strain. That has left India with two inexperienced youngsters in Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, the latter is yet to play a Test. Hanuma Vihari had opened in Australia but is much better as a lower-order batsman.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Both teams have a wide variety of wicket-keepers in their ranks. But BJ Watling (NZ) eclipses all with his batting and wicket-keeping skills and should be picked.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (IND) and Kane Williamson (NZ) are two must picks. Both captains are the batting leaders of their teams and will hope to start well in the series. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) and Henry Nicholls (NZ) will be other two batting specialists in the team.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Colin de Grandhomme (NZ) has been key to New Zealand’s Test dominance in recent times. His bowling skills along with hit lower-order contribution has gone a long way in determining New Zealand’s success in the longest-format. Hanuma Vihari (IND) and Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) will be the other all-rounder picks.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Neil Wagner’s absence will be a big miss for the home side. They, however, have Trent Boult (NZ) returning for the Test series. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Mohammed Shami (IND) will be the bowlers to watch out for India.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Virat Kohli (IND), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Hanuma Vihari (IND), BJ Watling (NZ), Colin de Grandhomme (NZ), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Trent Boult (NZ) and Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

Virat Kohli should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team, while Kane Williamson should be appointed the deputy captain. Both the batting giants have the ability to change the course of the match on their own and will be vital to their team’s chances in the 1st Test match. Since their 3-1 win over New Zealand in 1968, India have failed to win more than a Test match in Kiwi land.