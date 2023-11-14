India face New Zealand in what is expected to be a very entertaining semifinal in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Needless to say, this clash has been billed as India's attempt to avenge their heartbreaking defeat in the 2019 World Cup semifinals against the same opposition. India have so far remained undefeated in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with victories in all nine league matches and now, will aim to get one step closer to capturing a third World Cup title and a first ICC accolade since the 2013 Champions Trophy. But cricket fans will have an eye on the weather in Mumbai should rain play spoilsport. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ CWC Match in Mumbai.

The Men in Blue had beaten New Zealand earlier by four wickets in the group phase where Virat Kohli mastered yet another run chase with India winning comfortably in the end. India will now look to do a double over New Zealand but it will be something far from easy. The Kane Williamson-led side will hope to make their third consecutive ICC Cricket World Cup final and surely will not leave any stone unturned to do that.

Mumbai Weather Report

Weather in Mumbai at the time of IND vs NZ match (Source: Accuweather)

Good news for fans as there is no forecast of rain during the India vs New Zealand match in Mumbai on November 15. The temperature would be around 30-34 degrees Celsius. Accuweather states though that there will be hazy sunshine and the temperature would expectedly drop. Will There Be Reserve Days for Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals and Final? ICC Makes Announcement Ahead of CWC Knockout Matches.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium is an absolute belter of a pitch with batters having a good time here. The stadium has already seen some high-scoring matches and the same is expected tomorrow as well. India beat Sri Lanka by a whopping margin of 243 runs the last time they played here. Having said that, chasing under lights might become tough.

