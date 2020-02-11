TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Kane Williamson is back for Kiwis. Hello, and welcome to our coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series 2-0 and now will be looking to make it 3-0. India, on the other hand, play for pride.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India and New Zealand take on each other in the third and last One-Day International (ODI) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Blackcaps, likely to be boosted by the return of captain Kane Williamson, will look to perform clean sweep against the Men in Blue. India whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in T20I series, and now the Kiwis will be hoping to return the favour. Stay on this webpage for India vs New Zealand live score updates. India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI 2020, Key Players: Shreyas Iyer, Ross Taylor, Navdeep Saini and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for at Mount Maunganui.

It will be interesting to see what sort of combination India play. Jasprit Bumrah has been out of form with the ball, and he could well be rested as the two-match Test series is scheduled next. Rest for Bumrah means Mohammed Shami could get a game.

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant has not featured on tour yet and on Monday could get a game. The Virat Kohli and Co. could rest KL Rahul, and Pant is likely to keep wickets. Manish Pandey might continue to warm the bench. Kedar Jadhav could miss out with all-rounder Shivam Dube likely to find a place in the playing XI. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.