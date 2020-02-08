New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett. India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl.

After winning the T20I series in New Zealand for the first time in the history of Indian cricket, the Men in Blue stepped into the ODIs with a four-wicket loss in the first match. Now the second game will be held at Eden Park in Auckland. Virat Kohli and men will be looking forward to making a comeback into the series. Before looking into the ball-by-ball commentary details, let’s have a look at how at the preview and the weather for the match. Both the teams are marred with injuries. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson who was absent from the first ODI had turned for the nets and batted for about 25 minutes. However, we are not yet sure if he will feature in the playing XI. Injured Rohit Sharma continues to stay injured and is doubtful for the second game as well. With Shreyas Iyer bringing up his debut century in the first ODI, India’s number four dilemma seems to have been sorted. Talking about the weather, the match could encounter a delayed start.

As per Accuweather.com, the rains could hamper the match at the start. But weather conditions could improve as the day progresses the temperature will hover at around 20-23 degree Celsius. There will be a dip in the temperature by a couple of degrees here and there but no drastic change is expected. Now, let’s have a look at squads. Of both teams below:

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman