New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett. India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah. TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI from Hamilton. Kiwis will be seeking a fresh start after suffering a 0-5 humiliation in the T20I series. India, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their domination.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score Updates, Match Blog: The action in the India's tour of New Zealand 2020 now moves to One-Day International (ODI) series. India and New Zealand will face-off in the three-match ODI series, which starts today with the first ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. India are undefeated on New Zealand tour thus far and won the five-match T20I series 5-0. Having completed a whitewash in the shorter format, Men in Blue will have their eyes set on the domination in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma was injured in the fifth T20I and was subsequently ruled out of ODI series. Right-handed batsman Mayank Agarwal replaced Rohit in the squad and looks like he will make his ODI debut. Another debut on cards is for Prithvi Shaw. So, we could see a fresh opening pair at Hamilton.

With Agarwal and Shaw set to open the innings, KL Rahul is likely to bat a five and play as a wicket-keeper batsman. It means Rishabh Pant will have to warm the bench once again. In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to play his first match on tour. Kuldeep’s inclusion means Yuzvendra Chahal will have to sit out. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without the services of captain Kane Williamson. Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham will captain the side in his absence. It will be interesting to see whether New Zealand hand fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson debut or not.