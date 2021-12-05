Day 2 of the Wankhede Stadium was full of records for both India and New Zealand in the second Test match of the two-match series. Now on day 3, we bring to you the live updates of the game in this article, but before that let's have a quick look at the records scripted on Saturday. It was Ajaz Patel who became the third man to scalp 10 wickets in one inning in the history of the sport. He joined the likes of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble who also achieved this feat in 1956 and 1999 respectively. Ajaz Patel Scripts 10-Wicket Haul: Ravichandran Ashwin, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Others Laud Kiwi Spinner for Historic Feat (Check Posts).

On one hand, where Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel made a significant contribution with 150 and a half-century respectively. The home team scored 325 runs. Indian bowlers too made sure to not disappoint and bundled out the Kiwis on their lowest total of 69 runs. Kyle Jamison was the only one who made the highest contribution with 17 runs. Ravi Ashwin took four wickets, Axar Patel took a couple and Mohammed Siraj got three. But the home team decided to not enforce a follow on and walked in to bat again.

The day ended with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara opening the inning for India. Shubman Gill has been injured and thus did not make it to the opening order.